Kaskade & deadmau5 to perform as Kx5 at the LA Coliseum in December

By Jackson Naffa 14

After Kaskade shared a couple of cryptic videos earlier this week, he and good friend deadmau5 have just announced that they’ll be performing their brand-new Kx5 project at the LA Coliseum on Saturday, December 10.

Whilst their first official performance as Kx5 will take place at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas in May, the significance of the LA Coliseum is that the venue is rarely ever used for concerts; Kanye West and Drake performed at the last concert there in December. It’s rather fitting that both Kaskade and deadmau5 actually performed at the LA Coliseum for EDC all the way back in 2010, alongside Benny Benassi, Dirty South and Swedish House Mafia.

The pair date further back to 2008, however, where they joined forces to create two of the most influential dance tracks of all time, ‘Move For Me’ and ‘I Remember’. They also followed up again in 2016 for a third collaboration ‘Beneath With Me’; all three tracks are still relevant today, getting played in DJ sets on the regular, all across the world.

Their first single under the new Kx5 project, ‘Escape’ with Hayla, has surpassed over 4 million streams on Spotify, as well as receiving radio support from Gorgon City, Morgan Page and Oliver Heldens, just to name a few. Despite only being one quarter of the way through 2022, ‘Escape’ is already shaping up to be one of the anthems of the year. We’re positive that we’ll be hearing some more Kx5 music soon…

Details regarding the Kx5 event are scarce at this stage, however, presale tickets will be available to purchase on Tuesday, April 5 at 9am PST – you can register for access to the presale tickets here. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as more details regarding the event become available!

Image Credit: Mark Owens