Kill The Noise returns with Seven Lions for third album single, ‘Without You’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 23

Kill The Noise has given us yet another gem of a track. This time it comes in the form of a collaboration with Seven Lions titled “Without You.” The song is the third single off Kill the Noise’s upcoming album, which will be his first album release in six years.

Released on Seven Lions’ highly regarded record label, Ophelia Records, this is the duo’s third time working together, and it might just be their best collaboration yet. While the lyrics tell one story as a whole, the instrumental divides itself into two different categories. The first half of the song features a fresh new sounding groovy house beat that many might not expect with a Kill The Noise and Seven Lions collaboration, but it is certainly welcome. The second half brings the listeners back to the roots of what the two artists have become synonymous for over the years as they show off their production skills with a bass-heavy festival style drop.

“‘Without You’ continues the string of high performing collabs between the two producers and blends the best of their sound design, styles and melodic sensibility for another unforgettable, genre-blending track.” – Press Release describing “Without You”

Joining Kill The Noise and Seven Lions is singer Julia Ross, who has achieved two #1 Billboard singles for her co-writing on BTS‘ ‘Map of the Soul Persona’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7.’ Her undeniable voice feels like the perfect finishing touch on top of what is already an amazing track.

Kill The Noise’s album, ‘EMBRACE,’ is expected to be release later this year, and with the three singles we have heard so far, it will be one for the history books.

Listen to Kill The Noise and Seven Lions’ new track with Julia Ross “Without You” via Ophelia Records below.

Image Credit: Kill The Noise/Press