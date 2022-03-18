Kygo reveals his Palm Tree Festival in Croatia this upcoming summer

By Jackson Naffa 13

Kygo has just recently announced all of the details for his upcoming Palm Tree Festival in Croatia this summer.

Taking place between August 27 and September 1, festival attendees can expect a festival experience like none other.

“Palm Tree Crew head to the paradise island of Pag, Croatia for five days of pool parties, water sports, golden beaches and headline performances. Join us this August on the Adriatic coastline.” “From the golden beaches and picturesque town of Novalja, to the day and night parties on Zrće beach, this coastal island offers a balance of adventure, relaxation and entertainment. Choose from hand-picked hotels or moor up on a luxury catamaran in paradise this summer.”

Palm Tree Festival offers an immersive experience, where you’ll not only be able to enjoy the music, but you’ll also be able to partake in various activities across the island getaway. Whether it be participating in wellness activities such as sunset beach yoga, spending time at the beach, or exploring the beautiful environment that Croatia has to offer, it’ll be an unforgettable festival experience.

Kygo is bringing along an absolutely stacked line-up, with the likes of Don Diablo, LP Giobbi, and Oliver Heldens coming along for the ride.

In alphabetical order, here is the full line-up for Palm Tree Festival:

Arielle Free

Don Diablo

Felix Jaehn

Forester

Frank Walker

Jonas Blue

LP Giobbi

Melé

Nikki Chong

Nora En Pure

Oliver Heldens

Sam Feldt

Secondcity

The Stickmen Project

Yotto

It marks what should be the beginning of a monumental 2022 for Kygo; he’s set to close the main stage on day one of Ultra Music Festival Miami next week, and his new collaboration with DNCE, ‘Dancing Feet’ has accumulated just shy of 13 million streams on Spotify.

For more information regarding Kygo and the Palm Tree Festival including tickets, hotel packages, and festival add-ons, please click here.

Image Credit: Puma Golf (via Twitter)