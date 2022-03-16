Hello Liah and thank you for joining us! Could you give us a little insight on your main inspiration(s), as well as what led you to follow a career within the dance scene?

Hi and thanks for having me! I draw most of my inspiration from music that I listen to in my free time as well as what I feel when listening to it. It is important to me to reflect that in my tracks. Making music was always a big part of my life and this is why I am not surprised that I ended up in this industry. Watching other DJs perform at festivals and in nightclubs that I went to, was really interesting to me and made me want to make electronic dance music as well. Through making music I want to share my happy experiences with other people.

Releasing your first single in 2021, ‘Back To You’ has well and truly stamped your mark within our community. We would like to know the overall feel of having your debut track released, as well as the main thought process behind its production?

Since ‘Back To You’ was my first release it will always have a special place in my heart. When I’m thinking back to the release day I still get super excited. The thought process behind it was to produce a summer track that catches people’s attention.

With electro/bass house the prominent genre(s) in your career thus far, could you let us know how your style of play has helped you evolve as an artist, as well as any plans you may have on changing things up and exploring new sound(s) and genre(s) as time progresses?