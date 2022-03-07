LUSSO remixes ‘As Long As You Love Me’ by Justin Bieber: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 15

LUSSO puts his mark on Justin Bieber‘s hit song ‘As Long As You Love Me’, giving this track the funky house treatment that it’s always secretly had.

LUSSO (real name Mike Vitarelli) is a New York native and has been producing and DJing for the past few years. He’s a businessman by day and a beat-maker by night. Vitarelli has had his fair share of remixes, but he’s also known for his monthly live mix series that he released all throughout 2021. He’s also received a ton of recognition from some of the most prominent names in EDM such as having his track ‘YEAH!’ remix featuring Redliners played on Diplo’s Revolution Radio on Sirius XM and his track ‘Rude Boy’ that was supported by Calvin Harris, Mark Knight, Bob Sinclair, SIDEPIECE & many more.

LUSSO’s remix to ‘As Long As You Love Me’ provides this banger of an original with even more explosive energy. The use of dark pads and pumping bassline are a recipe for a dancefloor hit. The track already has over 35k streams on SoundCloud and is well on its way to becoming a track that you’re guaranteed to hear on the mainstages this festival season.

Listen to LUSSO’s remix of ‘As Long As You Love Me’ by Justin Bieber below:

For more music, you can find his SoundCloud here.

Image Credit: Press Release