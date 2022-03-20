Jax Jones, Galantis and Mabel link up for intoxicating track ‘Good Luck’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 13

Already giving us a taste into her upcoming second studio album with the empowering single ‘Let Them Know’, British superstar Mabel is back with an exciting second single, this time around enlisting producer talents Jax Jones and Galantis for summer filled track ‘Good Luck’. Not being the first time Jax Jones and Mabel have joined forces, ‘Good Luck’ comes after the already sensational 2018 track ‘Ring Ring’ that made waves across the industry, peaking at 12 on the UK official charts and being certified Gold in the country.

‘Good Luck’ features as another radio-friendly single for Swedish superstars Galantis to add to their already incredible portfolio, working recently with the likes of Little Mix and Becky Hill. The track is fun, groovy and intoxicating, a single that seems destined to dominate everybody’s summer playlist. Piano and brass notes accompany empowering lyricism that is beautifully delivered by singer Mabel, catchy beats and percussion take centre stage during the song’s chorus, accumulating for a catchy track you’ll struggle to get out of your head. Singer Mabel discusses the meaning behind the track when she states:

“The empowering song you need when getting ready to go out, when you’re feeling low about someone, and your friends will take you out to get that person off your mind.”

‘Good Luck’ is out now and the release is accompanied by an official music video that sees Mabel doing outstanding choreography in front of reflective mirrors, truly showcasing the grooviness of the track you can check it out on Youtube here. Make sure you check the song out on Spotify below, or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Mabel (via Facebook)