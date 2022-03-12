Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko drop ‘Won’t Let You Go’ remix EP: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 243

Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko have just released the remix EP for their collaboration with John Martin, ‘Won’t Let You Go’.

The remix EP features the five winning remixes from Eleganto, Exbow, MAZAN, Gabriel Kirsh and Jack & James, in what was the very first remix competition on Garrix’s label STMPD RCRDS. The label’s A&R team, together with Garrix, Matisse & Sadko, decided on multiple finalists; the label also allowed members of the public to vote on their favourite remix. The five winners also received various prizes from iZotope and FL Studio, but the honour and privilege of releasing on STMPD in itself is a major scalp. STMPD are also preparing a new remix competition shortly…

Each of the remix contest winners have brought something to ‘Won’t Let You Go’ that makes for the perfect remix EP. All of them have kept the track’s original elements; John Martin’s vocals being the main element at play here. Exbow offers a groovy, yet punchy rendition, MAZAN turned it into an electro house banger, Gabriel Kirsh thrilled us with a house remix and Jack & James kept the melodic beauty of it. The Eleganto remix, however, appears to be the most popular. It got a run in the Martin Garrix Show last week, and it copped the greatest reaction from Garrix himself (you can watch the video down below).

The original track is a progressive house anthem and has been a mainstay in Garrix’s sets since its premiere at Electric Love in Austria last August; this was also his first live show back since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s also the seventh official collaboration between them; a number we’d be more than happy to see climb!

You can watch the video of Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko listening to the winning remixes of ‘Won’t Let You Go’ down below; you can also stream the remix EP here. Please be sure to let us know your thoughts, which one is your favourite remix?

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (Press), Matisse & Sadko (Press / via SergeyFree https://sergeyfree.ru)