Martin Garrix returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza for 2022 summer residency

By Ouranios Savva 17

Returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza for the first time since 2019, Dutch sensation Martin Garrix is set to offer the most breathtaking of shows during his summer residency. Playing a total of ten weekly events, party-goers will have the opportunity of witnessing the master at work, as every Thursday starting the 7th of July, and ending the 8th of September, Garrix will be ensuring that each show will be more explosive than the other.

Having left a lasting impact on anyone lucky enough to witness his high-calibre sets in the past, you can rest assured that in addition to the vast selection of new music that he will have on offer, the high-tech visuals and sound design of his shows, will leave anyone in attendance begging for more. Showcasing his excitement for his return to the White Isle, Garrix announced on his social media accounts that “IBIZAAAA I’M BACK,” and we would be lying if we said that we didn’t share the same excitement as the man of the moment. Returning on tour after the devastating impact of the pandemic, it has taken no time at all for the legendary DJ/producer to bless fans alike with all the new music that he has been working on, with his Ultra Miami set a clear indicator towards the thrilling shows that we have ever so eagerly awaited these past few years.

In what is set to be one of this summer’s standout residencies, you most definitely don’t want to miss out, with Ibiza gearing up for a season like no other. Taking the stage of Ushuaïa’s award-winning open-air club, you can expect each show to leave you captivated throughout its entirety, with Garrix also set to be joined by an array of world class DJ’s that will perform alongside him. For any further information, regarding dates and times, ticket purchase and general enquiries, be sure to visit the official website of Ushuaïa Ibiza here. Will you be joining Garrix at any of his residencies in Ibiza this summer? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (via Ushuaïa Ibiza)