MOLIO unveils uplifting new single ‘You Got Me’ with Amanda Wilson: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 16

Known to collaborate on tracks with the likes of Pitbull or Snoop Dogg, MOLIO is a French producer who can tackle any genre with ease and a great level of professionalism. Not just producing for other artists, he is also a master at original productions, the likes of which have scored him some hugely popular hits over the years as his career has gone from strength to strength. One of those happens to be titled ‘You Got Me‘, his latest body of work which sees him team up with popular vocalist Amanda Wilson.

A concoction of all the ingredients essential to be mixed into an international hit, ‘You Got Me’ will put a guaranteed smile on the face of any listener with its irresistible soundscape, bound to pack any dance floor to the brim. If the feeling of happiness was turned into a track, it would be ‘You Got Me’. Nothing but feel-good vibes blanketed over a soundscape of groove and body-shaking beats, there’s no doubt that this will be turned into the ultimate summer anthem for the ages. If Amanda Wilson’s expert vocals sound familiar to you, that’s because she was featured as the vocalist on Avicii‘s Tim Berg anthem ‘Seek Bromance‘, and now she carries over her timeless voice to this production.

Aside from the brilliant original, there’s also a remix from Willan & Chelero to obsess over. Taking the original further into the stratosphere, this remix acts as completely separate track to the original. With this version, it goes deeper and darker with its drop injecting a futuristic and fist-pumping French electro soundscape, turning this into an essential club anthem. Listen to that version here on all streaming platforms.

‘You Got Me’ with MOLIO and Amanda Wilson is out now, and you can listen to it below.

Image credit: press