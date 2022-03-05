NOME. delivers explosive live set from the Wilhelmina Tower: Watch

By Samantha Reis 21

A talented artist, an otherworldly setlist and an extraordinary setting. These are three powerful ingredients for an unforgettable DJ set or the description of NOME.‘s latest live stream. On February 26, the Dutch artist turned the Wilhelmina Tower into a true epicentre of dance music with an absolutely explosive performance. Enjoy a DJ mix full of Groove while catching a glimpse of the sights of the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, courtesy of 1001Tracklists.

NOME. is a young DJ and music producer hailing from Amsterdam. From a young age, he showed a giant passion for music and latched onto the art. In 2021, the Dutch prodigy launched his career in explosive fashion, as seems to be his approach to music. Armed with the bouncing energy of tech house, he erupted with ‘Tonight‘ on The Myth Of Nyx, soon to follow with his much-hyped collaboration with Fedde Le Grand ‘Sucker For Love‘ and also ‘Waterfalls‘, released via Gemstone Records imprint. His rise has been fast, fiery and rhythmic, like his sets. To show off his tastemaker skills, NOME. delivers an unforgettable live set from the Wilhelmina Tower, from where some of the hottest tracks emanated. During an energetic musical trip, NOME. condensed some of the hottest names in dance music, with great emphasis on tech house, like Vintage Culture, Martin Ikin, James Hype, John Summit and more.

Surprising and with a vibe that can shake any dancefloor, NOME. starts off strong with an anthemic track that quickly gets you off your feet when you hear ‘Don’t Stop The Music‘, a Jean Philippe edit of Rihanna‘s track. Betting on music with vocals that all partygoers can sing, NOME mixes Basstrologe‘s ‘Somebody To Love‘ and what appears to be an unreleased edit of Timbaland‘s epic classic ‘Give it to me‘. The energy doesn’t let up as the set progresses and you find incendiary dance cuts like ‘Jack‘ by BrEaCh, ‘No Beef‘, the incredible Afrojack & Steve Aoki collaboration featured here on R3HAB‘s version. The level is raised with the stylish mashup of ‘Sometimes‘ vs ‘Want To Love‘ by Martik Ikin and Chapter & Verse. Some standout tracks from recent months such as James Hype’s ‘Dancing‘ and John Summit’s ‘Human‘ also featured in this energetic mix. Throughout the set NOME. also included ‘Still Near‘, ‘Tonight‘ and ‘Waterfalls‘, some of his original works. Almost as a threat, also appears, ‘It Gets Better‘ by SHM, here in KREAM‘s version. Check out the full setlist here.

It is crystal clear that NOME. has a pristine technical quality and an innate gift for producing cohesive sets. From start to finish, the energy never ceases, taking listeners on an intricate and rich musical journey. This live stream is confirmation that NOME knows how to tame a crowd and build a passionate and addictive set. You’re left wanting to see the Dutch artist behind the decks at a club near you. Check out this uplifting set below:

Image Credits: NOME. (Press), Wilhelmina Tower (via https://visionsoftravel.org)