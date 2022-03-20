NWYR release second single of the year, ‘Zero Gravity’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 18

NWYR (the trance alias of W&W) are kicking off 2022 with a vengeance, wasting absolutely no time to release their latest hit and second track of the year, ‘Zero Gravity’.

‘Zero Gravity’ is everything you’d expect from the boys and more; taking listeners on a melodic journey into space. It’s amazing that Willem and Ward give their all into the NWYR project, which honours their musical roots in trance and keeps fans always anticipating the next record that they release. Its premiere came during their main stage set as W&W for the boutique edition of Electric Love Festival in Austria last year, a line up which featured the likes of DJ Snake, Steve Aoki and Tchami, as well as hardstyle royalty such as Brennan Heart, Headhunterz and Sub Zero Project. ‘Zero Gravity’ also got a run in the Rave Culture Live 003 set, the virtual club experience of W&W called Club Mythic in Rave Culture City. It has also received radio support this week from none other than Andrew Rayel and Blasterjaxx.

The NWYR project is looking set to become more prominent in 2022, with the duo at long last releasing one of their most anticipated ID tracks last month, ‘The Lone Ranger’. The release also marked the beginning of ‘Rave Culture Dystopia’, a sub-label of Rave Culture that aims to offer a “deeper listening experience; a new space to hear vivid yet shadowy records.”

Whilst they don’t have any upcoming tour dates as NWYR, W&W are set to play some of the biggest music festivals in the world this summer, including Airbeat One, Lollapalooza Stockholm and two of the three weekends at Tomorrowland.

You can watch the official music video for ‘Zero Gravity’ by NWYR down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: W&W (via Facebook)