ODESZA announces ‘The Return’ comeback tour in Seattle

By Alshaan Kassam 2

The legendary duo known as ODESZA have just revealed they are returning to their hometown of Seattle for their first show in three years. “The Return” will be a musical homecoming for the WA natives and Western Washington University alums. Taking place on three separate days from July 29-31 at Climate Pledge Arena, the entire live music industry is super excited to see the return of these legends in action. With ‘The Return” becoming recognized as their largest performance in Seattle to date, the tour will also include special guests Sylvan Esso and ford.

Serving as a full reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music, the anticipation is real for ODESZA to take the stage again and bless their fans with both old classics and new gems. The performance announcement follows their first new music in four years, “The Last Goodbye” featuring Bettye LaVette, and “Better Now” featuring MARO. From headlining shows at iconic festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot, and even Jimmy Kimmel Live! ODESZA are about to absolutely take us back into memory lane during their comeback show in Seattle. With the anticipation building up, ODESZA share:

“For our first show back in 3 years, we couldn’t think of a better place than in our hometown. The energy in Seattle is truly something else and to top that off, we’re surrounded by so many of our friends & family. We really can’t express how excited and grateful we are to be playing live music again, especially at home. We’re working hard to put together an incredible show and can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Be sure to grab your tickets to “The Return” here and let us know if you will be attending in the comments below.

Photo Credits: ODESZA Official Press