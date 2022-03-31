On this month 21 years ago: Daft Punk released ‘Discovery’

By Samantha Reis 16

​​In March 2001, the renowned duo Daft Punk released ‘Discovery‘, the album considered by many to be the best dance record ever made. The title seemed like just another one, but it turned out to be a moment of revelation of a new essence of Daft Punk and the ultimate discovery of a new dimension in the dance music industry.

‘Discovery’ is perhaps the most biographical album of all, even though it was only Daft Punk’s second one. This 14-track record encapsulates some of the most precious pearls in the archives of electronic music and the specimens that are still labelled today as the pioneers of what would come to be called ‘French touch’.

The opening track ‘One More Time‘ was the soundtrack to the first night out with friends for many of the partygoers born in the 80s and remains an anthem today. ‘One More Time’ is easily recognised within the first few minutes of its intro, an almost cultural power perhaps only matched by other songs of the same magnitude such as Stardust‘s ‘Music Sounds Better With You‘. The dramatic bells of ‘Aerodynamic’ and the funkiness of ‘Harder Better Faster Stronger’ are two other strong marks Daft Punk have left with ‘Discovery’, showing a musical disruption from their first-born ‘Homework‘ and proving that house, disco and funk are all elements of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter‘s recipe for success.

For some, ‘Discovery’ will forever be the ‘blue men’s album’, a reputation conferred by the animated movie that accompanied it. ‘Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem’, a 65-minute long film produced by Japanese studio Toei Animation, is the audio-visual illustration of the futuristic and innovative concept of Daft Punk’s sophomore album.

After more than 28 years of a brilliant career and a split still mourned by the industry,