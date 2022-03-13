Otto Knows returns with brand new single ‘Pyramids’ on Tomorrowland’s label: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 30

The highly renowned Swedish progressive house sensation Otto Knows has finally stepped back into the electronic music industry with a mesmerizing new single called Pyramids, which has arrived via Tomorrowland Music. Making his tremendously awaited return to the holy grounds of Tomorrowland Festival this summer, the artist has laid out a well-planned foundation leading up to his performance at the event. To the delight of all his fans across the industry, Otto Knows (Otto Jettman) will be coming up with a string of new releases after this one.

Presented as a tailor-made house release for festivals and dance floors, Pyramids wouldn’t fail to amaze you at all, given its uplifting melodies, hypnotic vocal sequences, smooth funky leads, and a sweet combination of modern- retro vibes. Here’s what the man of the moment had to say about his latest release –

“I’m super excited to finally release music again and create new memories. I’ve put my heart in those new songs and I’m very proud to finally be able to share them with the world.” – Otto Jettman

Be sure to show your love and support for the return of Otto Knows by checking out his latest single Pyramids below –

Image Credit: Otto Knows (via Facebook)