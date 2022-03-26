OUTGANG unites with Yanik Coen for feel-good anthem ‘Party In Miami’ feat. EDAY: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 16

Teaming up for the most electric of productions, OUTGANG (real name Sjoerd Janssen) and Yanik Coen have just blessed us all with a party anthem for the ages. Taking inspiration from the eagerly-awaited return of Miami Music Week, both set of artists have combined their undeniable talent(s) to perfection, and in turn, have unveiled a final product like no other, entitled ‘Party In Miami.’ Elevating the track to even further heights, EDAY’s iconic house vocals from 2003 are brought back in style, making this latest production stand out from the all the rest.

Better-known as one half of iconic duo Showtek, the Dutch music producer has also gained success through his OUTGANG moniker, and in fact, has been enhancing his presence within our community at every given chance. Based in Miami, Coen has been developing his own unique sound, with his house driven brand and label Not Everyone Understands, a clear indicator towards his aspirations within our community. Offering the most distinguished styles of play, ‘Party In Miami’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats, and straight onto the nearest dancefloor. A feel-good production in all its glory, both producers have ensured that the hooky monotonous vocals are well supported by summery chord progression elements, making this collaboration one for the ages.

Out now via SKINK Records, we are more than certain that this latest release will have you feeling some type of way. The perfect anthem to get anyone going, and with Miami Music Week in full flow, ‘Party In Miami’ will be leaving a lasting impression as it reaches the very top of the charts. As euphoric as the next production, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future collaborations between these multifaceted artists’, but in the meantime, be sure to check out this certified hit on Spotify below, with ‘Party In Miami’ also available for streaming through all major platforms here.

Image Credit: OUTGANG (via Press), Yanik Coen (via Press)