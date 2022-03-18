Premiere: ROW, Usually Quiet & JIMINI join forces for irresistible collaboration ‘Good Moments’

By Alshaan Kassam 16

A man of many talents indeed, ROW is a recognizable name after taking the music industry into his own hands and being in the scene for many years. From working within the music and entertainment industry to even running clubs and festivals in Europe, ROW really has done it all. Having managed artists such as Seven Lions, Paper Diamond, JackLNDN, Far Out, Cabu, NEBBRA, GoodLuck, he has been behind the scenes and supporting creatives as a cornerman always. Going back to where it all started, ROW has teamed up with Berlin-based music producer Usually Quiet and Berlin singer and songwriter JIMINI for their breathtaking collaboration on ‘Good Moments.’ Delivering all those good vibes to listeners around the world, the track name is perfect for this vibrant single. A house anthem that will undeniably be played on repeat all summer, ROW, Usually Quiet, and JIMINI are proving to be the perfect match indeed.

Released on the infamous deep house Selected brand, sunny melodies, and a subtle bassline build-up to the groovy deep house-inspired sound. As soothing vocals provide listeners a sense of peace no matter where they are in the world. A true fusion of feel-good house music and vibrant frequencies, these artists have absolutely mastered this impressive collaboration. Delivering a sound so sweet to the ears, ‘Good Moments’ allows you to let your body free on the dance floor this summer. With ROW’s signature sound paying homage to pure deep house balanced with evoking raw songwriting, the track is truly one of a kind. From immaculate sound design to rhythmic bass signatures, ‘Good Moments’ serves as another club hit to the growing ROW discography with pronounced melodic tones, euphoric progressions, and an emotional groove we cannot get enough of.

Be sure to listen to the exclusive premiere of ‘Good Moments’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: ROW Official Press