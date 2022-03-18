Premiere: Tim Plvnk returns with deep house banger ‘Shawty’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 9

In an exclusive We Rave You premiere, Tim Plvnk is all set on enticing listeners in the most mesmersing of ways, as his latest release ‘Shawty‘ will most definitely have you feeling some type of way. Hailing from Germany, this DJ, producer and marketing manager has been making a name for himself within the community, whilst his signature sound is implemented to the utmost of perfection in each of his productions. Opting to explore the deeper spectre of house music for this latest release, ‘Shawty’ will be leaving a lasting impact on anyone lucky enough to get their hands on this masterpiece of a track.

Following the success of previous hit singles in the form of ‘I Just Want You,’ ‘Somebody,’ and ‘Living On My Own,’ Tim Plvnk has set out on taking the dance industry by storm, and we are all for it. Multi-faceted in every sense of the word, music was a huge part of his upbringing as a child, having taken drumming lessons and even joining a band, before eventually being introduced to electronic music and focusing all his energy on creating one fire track after the other. With this said, ‘Shawty’ offers the most captivating of elements throughout its entirety, whilst its rolling groove and infectious vocal, elevate this track to even further heights.

Out now via Virgin Records, this certified hit will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Returning to the inclusion of his winning production formula, Tim Plvnk will be enhancing his presence at every given chance, and in turn, ‘Shawty’ is a clear indication of everything that he has set out to achieve as an artist to watch within our community. With this in mind, be sure to check out this deep house banger in all its glory below, as we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on all his future endeavors as time progresses. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Tim Plvnk (via Instagram)