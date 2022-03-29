Pula Music Week is bringing house & techno’s biggest stars to Croatia with Secret Project

By Ellie Mullins 28

Adding another exciting flagship event to the summer European events calendar, Pula Music Week is landing into Pula, Croatia and is bringing along with it some of the finest heavyweights in house and techno for solo shows to a wildly unique venue, the Pula Amphitheater.

On 30 June to 6 July, this multiple-day spectacle will be linking contemporary art with historic views, coming together in one of Europe’s oldest amphitheaters and one of the only ones with four walls still well preserved. As the shining piece of Pula, there’s no doubt that this event will be one of the most unique and unforgettable on the festival circuit this year. Alongside Secret Project, this event brand has already forged itself a world renowned reputation with events in places such as LA, Miami, Amsterdam and more, and is making its mark on yet another city.

Kicking off Pula Music Week with the first solo show, techno titan Peggy Gou will bring her signature sound to the amphitheater, sounding off into the night for an opening event like no other on Thursday 30 June. Following this is the respected Solomun on Friday 1 July, who will be sure to play out some of his biggest hits for a set that fans won’t be able to get enough of. Going into the weekend, UK hit makers Disclosure, who are responsible for some of the electronic scene’s biggest hits, will play a huge DJ set on Saturday 2 July and beloved duo Tale Of Us bring their intrinsic melodic techno style to fill the air with their dreamy soundscape on Sunday 3 July. After a huge opening weekend, it follows again on Monday 4 July with high-tech minimal boss and masked mogul Boris Brejcha, who’s event will prove to be popular with the masses. Tuesday 5 July sees the queen herself Charlotte de Witte take to the stage whereas the soothing sounds of Black Coffee end the event on a high note on Wednesday 6 July. All events will also feature a curated support act lineup.

Going big for their first event, we can’t wait to see this all come to life. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on 4 April at 12PM CEST, and the general sale will follow on 5 April also at 12PM CEST. View the full trailer below and visit the website here to sign up for ticket sales.

Image credit: Jordy Brada via press