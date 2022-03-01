Sem Vox releases feel-good track ‘A New Life’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 22

Being the founder of Don’t Let Daddy Know, one of the most successful electronic events brands, and a successful DJ and producer himself, Sem Vox knows a thing or two about creating incredible tracks and playing them to fired up crowds. As we head further into 2022, the star is marking an exciting new point in his career with the release of his latest tune ‘A New Life‘.

Coming at exactly the right moment, the world is beginning to celebrate normal life as we knew before the pandemic and Sem Vox has created the uplifting anthem that we all need to hear. As it has become synonymous with his wildly popular productions in the past, he injects an aura of euphoria through a searing progressive soundscape. Taking elements of trance, progressive, house and more, he rolls them all up into a fusion of rave goodness, excelling in making listeners want to lose themselves on the dancefloor.

“COVID-19 made us all think about our lives! This song is for all those who dreamed of A New Life, and here it is!” – Sem Vox states

A breath of fresh air, and a much needed release from the grip that the pandemic has had on us for multiple years, the storm seems to finally be breaking and ‘A New Life’ acts as the first glimpse of blue skies shining onto the world. High energy and emotion is of the highest importance when it comes to any Sem Vox release, and this one is certainly no different. Already garnering huge support across the board, expect to hear this one across the world in DJ sets as everyone comes together once again to celebrate ‘A New Life’.

Following this massive release, all eyes are on him to see what the rest of 2022 holds. For now, stream ‘A New Life’ here and on Spotify below.

Image credit: press