SHWAY discusses main inspirations, latest release ‘We’ll Take One’ and more: Interview
Leaving his own mark within the electronic dance industry, SHWAY (real name Josh Martinovic) has been blessing us all with the most scintillating of productions. Hailing from Canada, this fast-rising star is more than set on creating a lasting legacy within our community, as his signature sound is one that will have you hooked at any given chance. Emitting an electronic drive that helps him stand out from the rest, SHWAY’s eye for detail has led to the effortless infusion of classic with new, whilst progressive house remains embedded deep into his roots as an artist to watch. Offering the most emotive of vibes through each of his tracks, listeners are more than set to embark on a journey like no other, with each production acting as a clear representation of everything that he has set out to achieve within the dance scene. With this in mind, we are more than thrilled to be joined by the man of the moment, as SHWAY discusses about his main inspiration(s), his love of music, the development of his sound, his most recent release ‘We’ll Take One,’ and much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us a little insight on your main inspiration(s) and on the prime reason you chose a career within the dance scene?
Thank you for having me. My main inspiration for the dance music scene has always been the work of Axwell. Everything from his attention to detail to his live performance and his academy have always resonated with me. I’ve always had a connection to melodic music so I made it my goal to draw from my influences and forge my own sound.
Fusing classic with new melodies, we would like to know the main attributes associated with your style of play, as well as an overview on the production process for each of your releases?
I play songs that people can connect with. I build trust with the crowd; once you have them singing their hearts out, it creates magic in the room. I begin with synths that add uniqueness to my tracks typically with Serum then focus on building a melody that I connect with. I continue to build my tracks around the melody using 789ten samples (they just work!).
With progressive house the prominent genre surrounding your productions, could you give us an insight on your signature sound, and on whether you will be venturing with new genre(s) as time progresses?
Progressive is the sound of what I feel; if my story is best told in a new genre, I’m open.
Congratulations on your latest release, ‘We’ll Take One.’ We would like to know the main thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as an outlook on the message that you have set out to portray?
Thank you so much. Melody and chords first, vocals second and then the production journey follows from there! The song alludes to the social rebirth of our world post Covid. I want people to get up, dance and feel the love.
Implementing your own unique style of play allows you to stand out from the rest. We would like to know how significant it is for you to produce music that both resonates with listeners, and also leaves them guessing of what’s next?
My sound is evolving all the time and it is that very evolution that will keep things unpredictable. Regardless of the path I take musically, I believe there will be always a common ground with the listeners that are on the same wavelength as me.
With the majority of your tracks offering the most emotive of sound(s), could you give us a further insight on what you have set out to achieve when releasing your music to the world?
I want people to smile and dance and leave the trouble of the world behind them.
All set to take the dance scene by storm, we would like to know what the future holds, and on whether any new SHWAY releases are on the horizon?
I plan to continue to put out music that lights up the soul and bring the good vibes to all my shows.
