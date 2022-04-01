SHWAY discusses main inspirations, latest release ‘We’ll Take One’ and more: Interview

With progressive house the prominent genre surrounding your productions, could you give us an insight on your signature sound, and on whether you will be venturing with new genre(s) as time progresses?

Progressive is the sound of what I feel; if my story is best told in a new genre, I’m open.

Congratulations on your latest release, ‘We’ll Take One.’ We would like to know the main thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as an outlook on the message that you have set out to portray?

Thank you so much. Melody and chords first, vocals second and then the production journey follows from there! The song alludes to the social rebirth of our world post Covid. I want people to get up, dance and feel the love.

Implementing your own unique style of play allows you to stand out from the rest. We would like to know how significant it is for you to produce music that both resonates with listeners, and also leaves them guessing of what’s next?