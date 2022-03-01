Stephan Bodzin releases remix collection of his ‘Boavista’ album: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 1

Stephan Bodzin finds himself as quite the mastermind in the world of techno, releasing his third studio album ‘Boavista’ only a few months ago on October 11 2021. Although hype and praise around the album still continue, the producer and DJ is taking things one step further enlisting some of the industry’s best names in techno to induct their signature sound into the album. The end product is a phenomenal remix album of ‘Boavista’.

‘Boavista Remixes’ contains 25 mesmerising remixed tracks from artists the likes of Dubfire, Reinier Zonneveld and Echonomist, and delivers a unique rework with each and every track. Solomun kicks things off with a vibrant remix of the track ‘Rose’ fully immersing the listener into the LP. Highlights that follow include a majestic remix of ‘Infinite Monkey’ from Patrice Bäumel and a hypnotic remix of ‘Collider’ from Anfisa Letyago. Giving the listener a deep dive into the different aspects of the genre of techno, ‘Boavista Remixes’ is a near-perfect album that allows the discovery of artists and allows a completely new outlook on the original album. Stephan Bodzin himself discusses the album when he takes to social media to state:

‘I‘m more than happy to announce the release of 25 fantastic Remixes of my latest Album ‘Boavista’. No one can imagine how proud I am to have such a wide range of amazing artists on board and I thank each of you remixers from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey and for investing this much love & effort into every bit of music you’ve created. I‘m deeply touched by your trust and overwhelmed by your work.’

‘Boavista Remixes’ is out now on Stephan Bodzin own imprint label Herzblut Recordings and you should check this unmissable album for yourself on Spotify below and alternatively via your stream platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Stephan Bodzin (via Facebook)