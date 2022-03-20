Swedish House Mafia unveils dj set up ahead of 2022 tour

By Jack Spilsbury 4

Anticipation and hype is building as preparations begin for the Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Tour that’s kicking off in a few months, and scheduled to take to visit many countries across the world. Taking to Instagram, the trio shared a behind look into what djing equipment will be accompanying them along the road.

The edition to the tour features a sleek white design with only the highest quality of technology, Swedish House Mafia have not cut any corners. Two of Pioneers newest CDJ-3000 deck is present that allows autonomous direct from the cloud musical streaming, also being able to link and sync with lightening, videographics and pyrotechnics. This is connected to a DJM-V10-LF, a six-channel mixer that features 3 faders, allowing for only the highest of quality performances. Allowing for 64-bit mixing and containing a plethora of components the DJM-V10-LF is a versatile piece of technology, featuring converters that present fluid low-end sounds and clear-cutting highs.

Other equipment offerings include a Trakror Kontrol, both F1 and X1, these grant dedicated control of your stems, allowing Swedish House Mafia to be able to remix their tracks in realtime. The F1 contains many options with 16 pads, 4 dedicated filter nobs and a further 4 sound faders allowing for precise control. The X1 is a perfect accompanying piece of technology, being the future of djing it contains a touch screen pad giving complete control over command over track position, pitch bend, and FX. All this is joined by a Native Instruments Maschine that will be a finishing touch to what is set to be a legendary tour.

The Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Tour kicks off July 29th in Miami Florida and is visiting countries across the globe, bolstering a no expenses saved DJ set-up, this tour is set to be an incredible experience for all, you can find remaining tickets via Swedish House Mafia’s official website here. check out the set-up below:

Image Credit: Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook)