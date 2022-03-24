Tale Of Us set to return at Hï Ibiza for Afterlife series residency this summer

By Ouranios Savva

Returning for their third season at Hï Ibiza, techno legends Tale Of Us will be offering the most captivating of live shows, during their 2022 summer residency at the White Isle. Bringing back their acclaimed Afterlife series, party-goers are all set to experience the most impressive of DJ and live acts, as a diverse array of artists will be performing every Thursday, starting the 7th of July, and coming to a close on the 22nd of September.

Organised as two-room events, the iconic duo of Matteo Milleri and Carmine Conte, will once more be paying attention to all the detail, with the whole Afterlife experience a clear indicator towards everything that they have set out to achieve as both artist’s within the dance scene, as well as forward-thinking curators that offer the most stunning of visuals and effects when performing live on stage. Enticing from start to finish, the whole production heavily relies on a vision that extends towards the wider spectrum of digital arts, with Tale Of Us having made their intentions clear throughout the years.

Leaving no room to the imagination, the Afterlife series has become somewhat of a household event in recent times, where a vast array of underground and upcoming artists, ensure that everyone in attendance will be amazed through the immense quality of music, as well as the audiovisual technologies that elevate the experience to a whole different dimension. From stellar names within the dance scene, to highly-talented and fast-rising debutants, Tale Of Us will be enlisting the very best, and we are all for it. With summer 2022 just around the corner, be sure to visit Hï Ibiza’s official website, for bookings, event information and more. Will you be joining? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Tale Of Us (via Karel Uyttendaele Photography)