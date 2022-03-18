Tchami unveils stargazing remix of Flume’s ‘Say Nothing’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 3

A pioneer in the ever-growing future house movement, Tchami is a mastermind when it comes down to his natural attention to sound design. Blessing us with the perfect amount of groove and basslines just when we need it the most, this Parisian producer has been taking over the music industry one eclectic beat at a time and we would not have it any other way. Combining elements of deep house, UK, Garage, and more, Tchami has consistently pushed his musical envelope forward alongside his cathedral of productions. Now, with the legend Flume recently releasing his vibrant single ‘Say Nothing’ featuring MAY-A, the legendary producer has called upon Tchami to work his magic on an unforgettable, yet uplifting remix of this single. Unarguably impressed with the outcome, Tchami is delivering a stargazing remix of ‘Say Nothing’ to fuel those upcoming summer playlists with all the right feels.

Launching off with a subtle undertone of frequencies and a house-inspired backdrop, enticing vocals draw listeners in for the magic to come. AS the mesmerizing vocals radiate positivity no matter where you are in the world, gentle chimes and drum claps begin to become apparent. Taking full control of all those summer vibes, Tchami’s ‘Say Nothing’ remix is about to be an all-time classic. With soulful house melodies and bass-infused rhythms, MAY-A’s vocals alongside Tchami’s masterful production capabilities are the perfect match for this remix. A spiritually elevating melody that immediately brings out Tchami’s dedication to his craft, Flume could not have chosen a better match to remix his latest gem. Continuing to push his distinctive sound forward this year, be sure to keep Tchami on your radar as he surprises us with more releases.

Watch the official music video to Tchami’s remix of ‘Say Nothing’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Tchami Official Press