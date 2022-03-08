The Prodigy announce first tour since the passing of Keith Flint

By Ouranios Savva 51

Arguably one of the most iconic bands within the electronic dance industry and not only, The Prodigy have just announced that they will be returning back on tour this summer. Taking to the stage for the first time since the tragic passing of lead dancer and vocalist, Keith Flint, the English band will also be performing live at a time that coincides with the 25th anniversary of their seminal album ‘The Fat Of The Land.’ Responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 90s, The Prodigy were also credited as pioneers of the breakbeat-influenced genre big beat, with the band themselves describing their style as “electronic punk.”

Emerging at a time where electronic music was growing in popularity, the legendary group formed by Liam Howlett, Maxim, Keith Flint and Leeroy Thornhill, would go onto gaining global recognition for their number one in the UK hit singles, ‘Firestarter‘ and ‘Breathe,’ with both tracks featuring on their chart-topping album ‘The Fat Of The Land.’ Fast-forward to now, and with Howlett and Maxim the only two active members of the band, The Prodigy have taken to their social media accounts, where they announced the following statement upon their highly-anticipated return on tour;

“We can’t wait to get back onstage and play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up. We’ll be dropping tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit you haven’t heard before. This one’s for Flinty… Now let’s fucking go!!” – Liam H & Maxim

With their most recent album ‘No Tourists‘ released in 2018, fans alike will now have the opportunity of seeing this legendary dance music band live once again. Touring around England this coming July, you can sign up for the fan pre-sale that goes live at 9am GMT on Wednesday, the 9th of March, with general sale going live two days later, on Friday, the 11th of March, also at 9am GMT. For the full tour, including location(s), venues, dates and times, as well as for purchase of tickets and all other information, be sure to visit their official website. Will you be joining The Prodigy on tour this summer? Let us know in the comments section!

Image Credit: Andrew Cotterill