Tiësto lights up Ultra 2022 with an epic performance: Watch

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The evergreen Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto has been inspiring waves of new artists across the electronic music industry for more than a couple of decades now. Showcasing his legacy yet again at Ultra Miami, one of the greatest music festivals in the world, Tiësto delivered a ground-breaking live set at the Ultra mainstage on Saturday. The artist was all set to miss out on playing at the festival a couple of years ago, but the cancellation of the event due to covid in 2020 and 2021 prevented this from happening. So far, 2006 remains the only occasion when Tiësto has not played at Ultra.

As one would expect, the stupendous live performance from the iconic DJ was full of IDs, six to be precise. Various genres from across the landscape of the industry were on showcase as Tiësto played out a complete bag full of his own records, both new and classic, combined with mouth-watering remixes. From timeless originals like Secrets (ft. KSHMR), Split (Only U) ft. The Chainsmokers, Avicii – Levels (W&W Bootleg) to fresh new sounds of the future like WOW, The Business, Oohla Oohla, the set didn’t fail to amaze the crowd by turning out to be a complete package.

Check out the full set uploaded below from @Dyn Mark.

Image Credits – Rukes.com