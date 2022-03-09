Tiësto reveals existence of unreleased collaborations with Avicii

By Ouranios Savva

In a recent interview with Level One, Dutch powerhouse Tiësto opened up about a number of subjects that have occurred over the years, with one particular standing out to us. The dance music legend was asked about his close relationship with Avicii, and in the matter of fact, he revealed that he is still in possession of not one, but two unreleased tracks that both artists had worked on. However, following the tragic passing of the Swedish icon, Tiësto was left wondering on whether he should finish producing either of the tracks alone, and ultimately, if releasing them to the world would of been something that the late Avicii would’ve actually wanted.

“We made a track together years ago and we wanted to release it. Actually, I have two tracks with him. We never really finished both of them. After he passed away. I didn’t know if he would have wanted them to be released; so I decided not to. I’m not sure if they’ll ever see the light of day.” – Tiësto

Having formed a close friendship as time progressed, the prospect of a track, or even two for that matter, produced from the genius mind(s) of both set of artists’, would have most definitely been welcomed with open arms. Fate on the other hand, led to the loss of one of the greatest artists’ within our community, and in turn, leaving us all with an empty feeling as time keeps passing by. With Tiësto himself still uncertain on whether we will ever get the finished product of their cut-short collaboration, the man of the moment also revealed that his next album is in full flow, with fans soon to be presented with a new body of work that is currently in the making. When asked about a follow up to his last album release, ‘The London Sessions,’ Tiësto had the following to say;

“Yeah, I’m working on one at the moment. This one is going to take a little bit longer because of the success of my other tracks – the record label wants them to have a little more juice. But I think the new album should be finished by February and then come out in the summer.“

All set for the most mesmersing of summer releases, we most definitely cannot contain our excitement for all the new Tiësto music that’s on the horizon. With this said, be sure to check out the full interview with Level One here.

