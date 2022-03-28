Timmy Trumpet delivers explosive set at Ultra Miami 2022: Watch

By Jack Spilsbury 14

The past weekend saw the return of the legendary festival that is Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida. Among the hundreds of performing musical talents, Australian music maestro Timmy Trumpet himself took over the mainstage of the festival for the very first time ever on Friday 25th to treat the thousands of partygoers to an explosive set enriched with high energy and the DJ‘s signature trumpet playing talents.

Blessing Bayfront Park with an hour-long set, Timmy Trumpet set the stage with a euphoric intro, dropping his iconic track ‘Freaks’ which was mixed with a remix of Madonna‘s track, ‘Frozen’. The energy from there on refused to subside with the DJ performing some of his most well-beloved hits the likes of ‘Rubber Bands’ his collaboration with danish superstar Martin Jensen, as well as the track with Edward Maya and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ‘Feel Your Love’. New music was also represented of course, with a copious amount of exciting ID’s and new remixes from rising talents, also dropping his own most recent release ‘Ininna Tora’ and inviting track collaborator KSHMR onto the stage to present the song to the world, a definite set highlight. Timmy Trumpet kept the crowd engaged throughout his set as well, performing with his iconic trumpet and dropping rave and party classics, Endor‘s ‘Pump It Up’ and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg‘s ‘Still D.R.E.’ being just a few examples, which caused irruptions of vocals from the crowd, adding to the enriched energy and atmosphere at the festival.

His Ultra Music Festival Miami set of 2022 proves that Timmy Trumpet is the party animal of the industry who is guaranteed to always deliver a set of only the highest quality. Check out highlights from the set below and don’t forget to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet (via Facebook)