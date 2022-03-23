Timmy Trumpet is hosting a $100,000 giveaway for a click of a button

By Theonlymajed 10

Timmy Trumpet is hosting one of the biggest giveaways of the year in the music industry with the collaboration of Psychedelics Anonymous and with the help of Spinnin’ Records and Warner Music. This giveaway prize pack is worth over $100,000 and it is the first of its kind.

The winner of this special giveaway will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles with a guest to party backstage with Timmy at his upcoming Academy LA show on April 1st. The winner will also receive the one-of-a-kind NFT from Psychedelics Anonymous’ Genesis #9439, which is one of the collection’s top NFTs. With this NFT, the owner gains access to Psychedelics Anonymous’ highest level of membership, which features VIP metaverse spaces, limited edition genesis metaverse wearables, limited edition genesis NFT merch, and much more. Timmy Trumpet stated:

“The art, voice, and culture of Psychedelics Anonymous is incredibly powerful and unique. This brand is a global powerhouse in the making and I’m excited to be a part of this amazing opportunity. This is by far the biggest giveaway I’ve ever been involved in and it can truly change someone’s life!”

The new owner of Psychedelics #9439 will also be given access to attend the week-long NFT LA event, which will include major influencers, investors, and artists such as Steve Aoki, Mark Cuban, Nicole Buffett, and many others. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet investors.

How To participate in the contest:

This giveaway could be won with a click of a button. To be in with the chance of winning all you have to do is presave the up and coming Timmy Trumpet single on Spotify!

To enter click Here and pre-save “Just In Case”

Image source: press