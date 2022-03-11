Tomorrowland and FTX have teamed up to create new digital experiences and NFTs

By Theonlymajed 83

After Coachella’s significant movement with FTX, selling NFTs with major utilities such as lifelong tickets and more, Tomorrowland has followed suit by signing an agreement with FTX Europe. FTX is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the United States and has recently expanded into Europe.

The collaboration will aim to provide music fans with non-fungible tokens and Metaverse experiences. In the near future, the migration of Tomorrowland to Web3 might provide a plethora of alternatives for festival-goers to purchase virtual tickets and interact with favorite acts. When it comes to innovation, Tomorrowland has always been ahead of the curve, and this FTX deal will assist to develop new experiences for fans. Tomorrowland Around The World, an award-winning digital event, as well as the yearly renowned Tomorrowland in Belgium and Tomorrowland Winter, will be merged into the web3 movement.

Michiel Beers, one of the founders of Tomorrowland stated:

“Since day one, it’s within the DNA of Tomorrowland to never stop pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, to create the most unique experiences and important moments for our global community.”

The FTX-Tomorrowland Web 3.0 partnership will kick off on March 19th with “The Quest,” a featured event at Tomorrowland’s Winter Festival. For a better experience, the event will provide 1,500 NFTs out of a total of 6,500 NFTs to participants at the Alpe d’Huez festival location. In addition, 250 winners will be treated to exclusive activities during the festival. Tomorrowland’s genesis drop will be the 6,500 NFT collection, titled “A Letter from the Universe.” On March 26, the remaining 5,000 NFTs from Tomorrowland’s collection will be offered for purchase by the general public. Visit the website for more information here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)