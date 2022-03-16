Tomorrowland is returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

By Nicole Pepe 26

Tomorrowland is finally bringing back its magic to the magnificent island of Ibiza! From June 15th until September 21st, Tomorrowland returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza with a string of legendary shows hosted by the iconic brother duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The renowned Belgian brothers and Tomorrowland veterans will turn the famous poolside stage of the biggest outdoor club in Ibiza into a smashing Tomorrowland party, supported by other insane artists all summer long.

The fairytale continues and Tomorrowland’s breath-taking Crystal Garden stage will find its way to the White Isle for the summer of 2022, catching the energy of the shimmering sunlight reflections on the surface of the Mediterranean Sea. Uniting the sunlight’s energy with Ibiza’s magical summer vibes, the Crystal Garden will reflect this intense energy into its marvelous crystals and flowers – set to mesmerize partygoers from around the globe. Expect to see amazing set designs, your favorite tracks from Tomorrowland, and international superstars.

“We are super stoked to be back at Ushuaïa Ibiza. After two years, we couldn’t be more excited to return to our Ibiza residency and re-unite with our fans on the magical island every week”, says Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

The full lineup for the rest of the summer will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, click on this link here.