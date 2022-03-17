Tomorrowland Winter to be livestreamed across three days on Insight TV

By Ellie Mullins 8

For those not lucky enough to be going to the return of Tomorrowland Winter – which also happens to be the second ever edition – later this month, they are in luck as Insight TV is set to be streaming the event as an exclusive broadcasting partner.

Based in Amsterdam, Insight TV is a global millennial and youth targeted media company focused on producing high quality, innovative content, and they will be going live across three days of the Winter madness on Wednesday 23, Thursday 24 and Friday 25 March so that fans from around the world can also be involved in most of the action. Across seven hours each day, the company will be showcasing sets from both the Mountain Stage from 19:00-21:00 CET and the Mainstage from 21:00-02:00 CET. Available in 53 different countries across a range of different providers (which includes Samsung and LG platforms worldwide, and KPN in the Netherlands, Sky in Germany and Vodafone in Portugal), there will be no room to miss out, and if you can’t make those broadcast times or want to watch your favourite set from those days again, replays will also be available. In addition to this stream, Tomorrowland will also host its own broadcasts across the same three days through their website.

On these days where Insight TV is set to broadcast, some of the world’s biggest DJs are set to throw down. On Wednesday, the likes of Reinier Zonneveld, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren and Charlotte de Witte will all be on hand on the mainstage. On Thursday, Kungs, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki and Da Tweekaz will all have their sets broadcast and on Friday, the final day of the festivities, you can find heavyweights such as Martin Solveig, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike who will close out the festival.

Tomorrowland Winter is sold out, but you can join in on the fun thanks to this stream live from Alpe d’Huez, the official site of the festival. To find out more, visit Insight TV’s website here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland Winter (via Facebook)