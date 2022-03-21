Tomorrowland Winter unveils schedule for upcoming livestream

By Jack Spilsbury 13

The magical festival Tomorrowland Winter is currently underway in the stunning slopes of Alpe d’ Huez, France. Fans going through an unbearable case of fear of missing out can threat no longer, as the festival has just announced they’ll be livestreaming the action for all of us to enjoy from the comfort of our own home.

Being able to tune in via the Tomorrowland App or the festival’s official website, the live stream will take place from March 23 – 25 between the hours of 19:00 CET and 02:00 CET. Kickstarting daily with a Mountain Stage Recap, the live stream will proceed to showcase a plethora of artists from Tomorrowland Winters sensational mainstage lineup. Wednesday sees the talented Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren behind the decks, with a closing set from techno legend Charlotte de Witte. Dynamic duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano are set to take over on Thursday, with performances also from Steve Aoki and hardstyle icons Da Tweekaz. Friday, the final day, will see a performance from France’s own Martin Solveig, as well as Lost Frequencies and a closing powerhouse set from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Showcasing a huge range of genres, the Tomorrowland Winter live stream sees itself as unmissable.

The news follows the previous announcement of Tomorrowland Winter also taking over screens across the world also with a partnership with Insight TV, available in 53 different countries. The official broadcasting partner will also be showing the live stream and will provide an on-demand service available, which you can find out more information about here. Make sure to tune into the livestream with all the details being available via Tomorrowland’s official website here. You can find the full lineup and set times below:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Winter (via facebook)

Main Image Credit: Tomorrowland Winter