Ubbi Dubbi announces change of venue a month before festival is scheduled to take place

By Creighton Branch 14

With just a little over a month left before the first day, Ubbi Dubbi has officially announced they are moving venues for the 2022 edition of the Texas-based festival. With the first announcement coming through Twitter, the Disco Donnie Presents featured event revealed they would be moving back to their original home of Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas.

While on the way to eventually becoming one of the very first back festivals back during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ubbi Dubbi initially made the venue move from Fort Worth to the Texas Motorplex Speedway in Ennis, Texas, for the 2021 edition. At the time, the venue seemed to be the permanent option for the foreseeable future due to its ability to allow camping access and an overall larger area for the festival grounds.

However, due to heavy traffic issues and other logistical problems, Disco Donnie Presents has decided to return to Panther Island for 2022.

Now, while this rapid change may seem concerning to attendees coming to the Lone Star State for Ubbi Dubbi next month, you can rest assured the Fort Worth venue offers the best potential for an unforgettable event.

Not only will traffic to and from the festival flow better for those taking their own car or using rideshares, but Ubbi Dubbi’s hours will now extend until midnight. Panther Island also features a beautiful view of the city and park that will play as an amazing backdrop for each day. Unfortunately, due to its size, camping will no longer be a feature for Ubbi Dubbi at Panther Island, but those who purchased camping passes can receive a full refund. However, shuttles along with pre and after-parties will still be happening.

Ubbi Dubbi features a starstudded lineup that makes it one of the can’t miss festivals of early 2022. The venue change is only going to make the festival that much better, and as the days get closer until April 23rd, the excitement continues to grow.

Image Credit: Drew Ressler/rukes.com