Ukraine fundraiser march to take place in London, organised by Save Our Scene

By Jack Spilsbury 19

Last June organisation Save Our Scene joined forces with thousands of members of the public as well as members of the industry to go on a monumental march to protest how the UK government were unfairly treating the nighttime industry throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Now as the world is facing a new obstacle, with that being the Ukrainian invasion from Russia, Save Our Scene is calling on the public once more to combine for a brand new march in aid of the country of Ukraine.

The organisation is calling this march the Dance For Peace and it will take place this Sunday, March 13th, commencing from BBC Studios in Parliament Square on Regent Street, taking route throughout central London from 2pm until 7pm. 100% of the proceeds of the event will be going to charities such as The Red Cross and UK’s Disaster Emergency Committee, who are providing essential resources such as food and shelter to people affected by the war.

This is a showing of love & unity for the people of Ukraine, as well as other war-torn countries. Music is the greatest strength we have in bringing people together, so cancel your Sunday plans and spread the word! – Save Our Scenediscussing the event on Instagram.

People can support the efforts by Save Our Scene by joining the march this Sunday that will feature live music (lineup announced soon), or by donating to the JustGiving page set up by the organisation, you can find that here.

Image Credit: Aaron Chown