Ultra Music Festival, Miami 2022 | Day 3 livestream

By Ellie Mullins 37

As the festivities are sadly coming to a close already with day three and with the incredible sets we have already seen, Sunday of Ultra Miami is still as packed as ever with its day three lineup and those watching from home won’t have to miss out with the third day of streaming with sets from everyone’s favourite artists.

From 3PM up until 10:30PM, fans can enjoy their favourite artists on the stream via YouTube, presented by Algorand. Following the opening show at 3PM, psytrance legends Vini Vici officially open up the day, followed by a whirlwind of multi-genre talents such as WHIPPED CREAM, Amelie Lens, ACRAZE and Reinier Zonneveld from 3:30 until 5. Switching between different stages including the mainstage, we’ll also see highlights such as the massive Vintage Culture B2B Claptone set on the mainstage from 5:35 and trance titan Armin van Buuren from 6:45. Taking the night into the stratosphere, Future Rave legend David Guetta commands the stage and Carl Cox performs his third Ultra set of the weekend before the one and only Hardwell marks his return. After this, fans can also enjoy additional streams from SLANDER, Seven Lions and Zeds Dead.

Tune in to all of this and much more below through their YouTube channel below, and check out the full schedule to ensure you don’t miss any of your favourites.

Image credit: Ultra (via Facebook)