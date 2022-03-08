Upcoming ASOT1000 Poland event turns into #danceforukraine fundraising show

By Ellie Mullins 2

With the recent shocking events ongoing in Ukraine, many festivals and artists are banding together to do what they can to help the people of Ukraine and those seeking refuge in other countries. Now, together with ALDA, ASOT have announced a scheme to help at their upcoming ASOT1000 Kraków show.

Taking place this Saturday 12 March in the bordering country of Poland, decisions were made not to cancel the show but rather use it as a chance to spread even more awareness and raise money to help. Therefore, they have turned the trance celebrations into a #danceforukraine event where all net proceeds from the event will go directly to the Polish Red Cross who are aiding Ukrainians currently in Poland. About this change, Armin van Buuren stated via a press release:

“I am devastated to learn of the horrific events currently unfolding in Ukraine. With our upcoming ASOT1000 show in Poland, we wanted to do all we could to help those affected by the conflict. We have therefore decided to focus on raising money together with the people of Kraków, on 12 March. Proceeds and donations from the event will go straight to the Polish Red Cross, so that refugees can continue to get the essential aid they need. I hope the trance community can come together and #danceforukraine”

Inviting the trance community to band together in the name of doing good, they have invited those at home to also donate and have set up an online donation portal which you can view here. In partnership with siepomaga.pl (which has already raised over €7 million) they have set up a Polish-based page to donate, and international fans can also donate through GoFundMe. Fans can already start to donate through that page, and will also be able to on the night of the event as fans around the world watch the 9-hour event livestream via Facebook, YouTube or Twitch from 19:00 til 04:00 CET. #danceforukraine last-minute tickets are still available here, and all proceeds from ticket sales will also go to the Polish Red Cross.

Image credit: A State Of Trance (via Facebook)