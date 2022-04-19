Above & Beyond and anamē release long-awaited ‘Gratitude’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 31

One of the most anticipated ID tracks of 2021 has finally been brought to light, with Above & Beyond releasing their collaboration ‘Gratitude’, together with anamē featuring Marty Longstaff.

Its premiere came in September last year during Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy 450 set at The Drumsheds in London, one of the trio’s greatest sets in recent times. ‘Gratitude’ is nothing short of a beautiful record; its melody is breathtaking, Longstaff’s vocals are striking and the sound design is stunning. Above & Beyond never fail to please, and ‘Gratitude’ absolutely has us feeling grateful!

A point worth noting – anamē is made up of Marcus Schössow and Thomas Sagstad, and this is their first official release as a duo. You may remember Schössow from his Axtone releases back in the day such as ‘Reverie’ and ‘Aware’, his Code Red label, or his recent gardenstate project with Matthew Felner. Sagstad has also been in the scene for some years, having worked with the likes of Borgore, Sultan & Shepard and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano.

‘Gratitude’ has only been a staple in Above & Beyond’s sets since its debut, having been played at festivals such as Beyond Wonderland and Untold, as well as iconic venues such as the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and La Piedra del Peñol Guatapé. It has also received radio support this week from Bobina, Farius and Shane 54. The cover of the track is also quite stunning; you can see a couple in full embrace, as they take part in a special dance together. The visuals of ‘Gratitude’, which you can watch here, take you through the couple’s dance routine in slow motion, perfectly accompanied by the words: “life is so much better together, the person next to you, look into their eyes, there’s love there.”

You can stream ‘Gratitude’ by Above & Beyond and anamē featuring Marty Longstaff down below, please be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: via The Nocturnal Times