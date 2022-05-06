Alber-K releases house banger ‘Into The Wild’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 4

Fast-rising star Alber-K ensures the most unique of end product(s), with his latest release, ‘Into The Wild,’ a clear indicator of everything that he has set out to achieve within the dance scene. Offering his own style of play in the most awe-inspiring of fashions, this certified hit is just the beginning of something special.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Alber-K has just blessed us all with a House track for the ages, entitled ‘Into The Wild.’ Combining his knowledge of music technology with that of his main passion that derives through the production of electronic music, this fast-rising star is more than set on impacting our community in the most unique of ways, and we are all for it. Implementing his signature style of play in a way that will have anyone begging for more, this latest production allows listeners to embark on a journey like no other, as each musical element has been elevated through Alber-K’s ability of engineering his very own sound(s).

Establishing himself as the most multifaceted of artists that are on the rise, the Belgian-born DJ/producer carries the title of a Music Technology Researcher and Engineer, which in turn, further allows him the edge of producing a track from its core, and in doing so, has left us all in awe with the most breathtaking of end product(s). Making waves with solo releases such as ‘Save You‘ and ‘Freedom,’ as well as opening shows for the likes of Malaa, Oliver Heldens, and Jay Hardway when just naming a few, Alber-K is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the the utmost of perfection, with versatility also a key feature that helps him stand out from the rest. Designing and producing his own instruments along the way, fans alike are in for a treat, with the man of the moment stating the following on ‘Into The Wild’ and its production process;

“One day I received a horse recording from a friend and it really inspired me. We hear the walking horse in the first seconds of the track and everything has been produced around it. It was produced during the Covid so I really wanted to use real instruments to give it a more authentic vibe, this is why the guitar comes so often in it. If you listen to the lyrics it shows well what everything felt during Covid. It was important to have that happy and energetic summer vibe to it; this is how the choir came in before and during the drop. It is a pop song that can be listened to a bit everywhere. That extra synthetic synth in the drop that comes with 3 notes sometimes in the drop makes that electric and futuristic approach I always try to get in my sounds.”

Out now under Global Rockstar, this latest production will have anyone grooving in no time at all. A certified hit in our books, ‘Into The Wild’ offers a fresh new aura into our scene, and in fact, with the label venturing through the metaverse, the creation of NFT’s have occurred from this very track, with further information on the matter accessed through here. In the meantime however, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a production in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Make sure to follow Alber-K on his Instagram and Spotify for latest activities and releases.

Image Credit: Alber-K (via Facebook)