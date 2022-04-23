Alesso joins forces with Zara Larsson for captivating new single ‘Words’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 3

With 2022 already shaping up to become Alesso’s most productive of years’, the progressive house king has joined forces with fellow Swedish superstar Zara Larsson, and as you can imagine, the end product ‘Words’ is nothing short of spectacular.

Having teased this mega collaboration just a few days prior, it was only a matter of time until both global icons joined forces, with ‘Words‘ more than set on leaving a lasting impact within our community, and not only. Diving once more into the realms of house infused with pop, listeners are in for a treat, as an integration between the tracks catchy melody, and Alesso’s take on darker house chords, results in a production for the ages.

Marking his second A-list collaboration of the year, ‘Words’ looks to follow in the same successful pathway as ‘When I’m Gone‘ alongside Katy Perry, with the Swedish DJ/producer having also recently blessed fans alike with a progressive house classic, in the form of ‘Only You‘ with Sentinel. No stranger to the electronic world, Zara Larsson has teamed up in the past with the likes of MNEK, Clean Bandit and David Guetta, and in turn, has been growing in popularity for both her collaborative, as well as her solo work. Leaving us all in awe once again, ‘Words’ offers those feel-good vibes throughout, and as expected, this all Swedish link up, was one that could not disappoint.

Staying true to the current Swedish theme, Alesso was also recently announced as one of the support acts for Swedish House Mafia, where he will be performing at selected European dates during the legendary trio’s ‘Paradise Again‘ world tour. Impacting our scene at any given chance, this latest collaboration further indicates the musical prowess of this genius mind, and in turn, we could not be any more excited for all the upcoming endeavors of the dance industry’s most prominent of acts. A certified hit in our books, be sure to check out ‘Words’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image credit: Alesso (via Instagram)