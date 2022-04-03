Alexander Popov discusses main influences & latest Paul Oakenfold collab ‘Love You Back’: Interview
Enhancing his presence at any given chance, Alexander Popov is one of a few Russian DJ/producers’ that has left a distinct mark within the electronic dance industry. Maintaining a distinctive style of play, it comes to no surprise that he has been nominated for the International Dance Music Awards, whilst his unique approach towards music production has further amplified his status as an artist to watch. Having collaborated with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Dash Berlin, Cosmic Gate and Andrew Rayel when just naming a few, Popov has most definitely left a lasting impact within our community, with each of his productions a clear representation of everything that he has set to achieve thus far in his career. Founder and owner of Interplay Records, as well as a host of his own podcast and weekly-radio show, Popov ensures that versatility remains a key aspect when it comes to music production, but at the same time, further evolves his musical prowess around his signature Trance sound. With this said, we are more than thrilled to be joined by the man of the moment, as he discusses main influences and inspirations, performing at some of the biggest venues worldwide, his most recent collaboration with Paul Oakenfold, ‘Love You Back,’ future endeavors and more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us a little insight on the main influences/inspirations that led to you pursuing a career within the dance scene?
I fell in love with the music from the school time when I learned to play the piano and when we started to make school parties with my friends. I found for myself the world of dream house and trance sound by Robert Miles and then early tracks by Tiësto, Armin van Buuren and Paul Oakenfold.
Having performed at some of the biggest venues and events worldwide, we would like to know the overall feeling when sharing your love for music with the crowd, as well as how rewarding has the love of your fan base been throughout your career?
About 10 years ago I started my international career as a DJ and was lucky to visit so many countries and cities. That’s a big inspiration every time when you meet new people, new places and digging new culture. It makes me feel blessed to do what I love, feel support and love from the people on the dancefloor.
Collaborating with some of the biggest names within our community over the years, could you give us an insight on the whole experience of working with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Dash Berlin, Cosmic Gate and Andrew Rayel when just naming a few?
I love to collaborate on music with different people as both with the big names as with upcoming artists. It’s great experience and possibility to learn something and give something fresh to the audience.
Remaining with the collaborative aspect of your career thus far, your second collaboration with Paul Oakenfold, ‘Love You Back’ is out now under your own label Interplay Records. Could you give us an insight on the whole thought process around this track, as well as the overall feel when working with a legendary act such as Oakenfold?
It’s always a pleasure and honor to work with Paul and I am proud to say we are friends. As for me his music is one of the reasons why I started my music carrier. I’m appreciate that we have this opportunity to work on the music together nowadays.
Having mentioned your own record label, Interplay Records is under the wing of Armada Music. We would like to know the significance of running your own imprint, as well as you providing us with further information on the current sub-labels that are in place, and any new ones that may be established in the near future?
We’d started with Armada and became independent company in 2020. Now focusing on 3 directions: label, studio, events. Now we have 3 sub labels and this year we plan to open more to go wide not only with trance music but also progressive, melodic techno and even bass house.
In addition to your busy schedule, you also host your own podcast and weekly-radio show ‘Interplay.’ Could you give us a further insight on the music selection of your show, and on whether you feature a variation of genres as opposed to Trance which is your prominent style of play?
Every week I try to play a lot of fresh music from our label and some of the hottest releases on the scene. Last year we started a broadcast video stream on YouTube. It’s really fun to play music live weekly.
With 2022 now in full force, we would like to know about any future events that are planned under your record label, and on whether any new Popov releases are on the horizon?
We are planning Interplay Showcases in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg and Minsk in the next few months. At the beginning of this year, we with our partners FestWay made a Sublime Fest on Elbrus (one of the highest points in Europe). And we plan to make it again this summer in Altai, and this is just half of our plans. Make sure to check the new updates about our releases and events on www.interplayrecords.com.
Enticing audiences with each of his productions, Popov is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to perfection, and in turn, has been blessing us all with the most scintillating of sound(s). More than set to take the dance industry by storm, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on all his future endeavors, but for the time being, be sure to stay up to date with all things Popov, by visiting his official website here.
Featured Image Credit: Alexander Popov (Press)