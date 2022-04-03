Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us a little insight on the main influences/inspirations that led to you pursuing a career within the dance scene?

I fell in love with the music from the school time when I learned to play the piano and when we started to make school parties with my friends. I found for myself the world of dream house and trance sound by Robert Miles and then early tracks by Tiësto, Armin van Buuren and Paul Oakenfold.

Having performed at some of the biggest venues and events worldwide, we would like to know the overall feeling when sharing your love for music with the crowd, as well as how rewarding has the love of your fan base been throughout your career?

About 10 years ago I started my international career as a DJ and was lucky to visit so many countries and cities. That’s a big inspiration every time when you meet new people, new places and digging new culture. It makes me feel blessed to do what I love, feel support and love from the people on the dancefloor.

Collaborating with some of the biggest names within our community over the years, could you give us an insight on the whole experience of working with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Dash Berlin, Cosmic Gate and Andrew Rayel when just naming a few?

I love to collaborate on music with different people as both with the big names as with upcoming artists. It’s great experience and possibility to learn something and give something fresh to the audience.

Remaining with the collaborative aspect of your career thus far, your second collaboration with Paul Oakenfold, ‘Love You Back’ is out now under your own label Interplay Records. Could you give us an insight on the whole thought process around this track, as well as the overall feel when working with a legendary act such as Oakenfold?