Aloe Blacc sings his Avicii collab ‘Wake Me’ Up in 3 languages

By Nicole Pepe 65

Aloe Blacc recently shared an emotional video of him singing ‘Wake Me Up’ in three different languages as a tribute to the late Avicii.

As we just recently passed the four-year mark of Avicii’s passing on April 20th, Aloe Blacc, a longtime friend of Avicii and co-collaborator on some of our most beloved Avicii tracks just shared a video as an ode to the late DJ/Producer’s unexpected death. The video features Aloe Blacc singing ‘Wake Me Up’, a release from the pair that quickly made its way to everyone’s playlist in 2013, in Mandarin, Spanish, and English. The video is titled the ‘Universal Language’ version as a well-thought and very brilliant effort to speak to the rest of the world in the beautiful lyrics that touched everyone’s souls to which our souls sang back in 2013.

“Avicii’s music touched the world. Writing the lyrics and recording the vocals on ‘Wake Me Up’ was a transformative experience for me,” Blacc wrote in the caption of the video. “Everywhere I’ve been, no matter the country, music lovers and fans sing the lyrics with me in English. In honour of Avicii…I present a very special international version of ‘Wake Me Up’ in multiple languages”, says the description on Aloe Blacc’s official YouTube channel.

‘Wake Me Up’ went on to be #1 in more than a dozen countries and won Billboard’s Award for ‘Top Dance/Electronic Song’ in 2014.

Watch the full emotional video below:

Image Credits: Aloe Blacc (via Facebook), Avicii (via Sean Eriksson)