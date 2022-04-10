ALWZ SNNY delivers captivating new single ‘Fairytale’ feat. Sincerely Collins: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Enhancing his presence at any given chance, ALWZ SNNY has just blessed fans alike with the most captivating of productions, entitled ‘Fairytale.’ Teaming up once more with hip-hop creator Sincerely Collins, this latest release will most definitely have listeners feeling some type of way, as the eclectic mix of genres further amplifies the undeniable musical chemistry between both set of artists. Fresh off the success of their hit collaboration ‘Glow,’ we can’t help but feel that ‘Fairytale’ will be reaching similar, or even higher heights, with the American DJ/producer further cementing his status as an artist to watch within the electronic dance industry.

Infusing hip-hop, folk, and future pop, it comes to no surprise that versatility remains a key aspect when it comes to ALWZ SNNY and his unique style of play, whilst the transitioning from a slow and melodic start, to that of a highly-energetic and mainstage ready drop, further elevate the dynamic of the track to a different dimension. As scintillating as the next production, ‘Fairytale’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Implementing an array of styles in the most enticing of fashions, this latest release acts as yet another indicator of everything that ALWZ SNNY has set out to achieve thus far in his career, with the man of the moment stating the following on his most recent musical endeavor;

“This is definitely my favorite release to date. This song reminds me of something out of a Disney movie, Collins vocals take you to an enchanted place. I could see a sea of people at festival singing along to this song.”

Destined for nothing other than the very top of the charts, ‘Fairytale’ is more than set to leave a lasting impact on anyone lucky enough to get their hands on this masterpiece of a track. Providing those feel-good vibes throughout, ALWZ SNNY has once again delivered an anthem for the ages, and we are all for it. Out now, be sure to check out ‘Fairytale’ in all its glory below, with the track also available for streaming through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: ALWZ SNNY (via Press)