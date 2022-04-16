ARTY gives his take on Chris Malinchak’s 2013 hit ‘So Good To Me’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 7

For just his second release of 2022, ARTY has yet again cemented his place amongst the top tier of artists, beautifully reimagining Chris Malinchak’s 2013 hit, ‘So Good To Me’.

This progressive house gem is full of emotion; whether you’re at the club, or taking a drive at sunset with your significant other, ‘So Good To Me’ is able to resonate for whichever scenario you find yourself in. The track has an infusion of heartfelt emotion; its melody is enough to send you into a state of euphoria. Drawing heavy inspiration from the 2010s, the golden era of progressive house, ARTY has successfully stayed true to the original track and reignited the flame within himself to create one of the greatest tracks of his career.

Having teased the track during previous live sets, ‘So Good To Me’ has already received overwhelmingly encouraging feedback across the globe, as well as radio support from the likes of Armin van Buuren, Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet in recent weeks.

Despite the fact that this track doesn’t have substance in terms of its lyrics, it’s the perfect example that less is more. Although not directly named on the track, fellow collaborator Griff Clawson was the perfect candidate to take this track to its impeccable standard. You may remember him from ARTY’s track late last year, ‘Those Eyes’.

“Chris Malinchak’s ‘So Good to Me’, which samples ‘If This World Were Mine’ by Marvin Gaye and Timmy Terrell, was one of my favorite songs when it got released. The song always stuck with me and I decided to do my own cover. My goal was to create a euphoric festival-type record with a nice nostalgic feeling from the “golden era” of progressive house (the 2010s) without losing the amazing vibe of the original record. I hope everyone loves it as much as I love playing it.” – ARTY

Image Credit: Arty (press)