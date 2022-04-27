Avicii’s ‘Silhouettes’ turns 10 years old

By Ellie Mullins 59

Released on 27 April 2012, the world was first introduced to ‘Silhouettes‘ by Avicii ten years ago on this day. What would go on to become a huge part of his discography, it is one of his most beloved anthems.

Unarguably one of his most anthemic tracks, and one that is in the top five most beloved tracks for a lot of fans of the Swedish producer Tim Bergling, it feels timeless and as fresh as ever, which is why it’s hard to believe it’s already a whole decade old. Obviously, a lot has changed within the electronic scene in regards to genre and musical trends, but this is one release that could never get old.

Featuring (uncredited) vocals from fellow Swede and vocalist Salem Al Fakir, it was first released in the UK on this day, following multiple leaks surfacing around the internet in 2011 with a different pitch. Back then, Avicii explained to Digital Spy:

“Some people get inspired by a feeling, but I’m mostly inspired by melodies.The person who co-produced this track with me is incredible – he can play every instrument you can think of. We took as much of that as we could and tried to make it dance-friendly and something different from what is in the charts now.”

Marking another appearance on the charts back then, the overall feel of the track is certainly very emotional now, but still feels full of hope and euphoria, another reason why it is beloved still to this day.

What’s your favourite memory of this track? Relive it below.

Image credit: Amy Sussman/Invision, via Associated Press