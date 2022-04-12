Black Coffee continues hot run with brand-new ‘Silence & Secrets’ remix: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 3

After just having won the ‘Best Dance/Electronic Music Album’ at this year’s GRAMMY Awards with his album ‘Subconsciously’, Black Coffee has been quick to release a brand-new remix of WhoMadeWho’s ‘Silence & Secrets’.

The melodic house takes on the original track is the extended version that we all needed to hear. Nkosinathi Maphumulo who we know and love as Black Coffee has taken ‘Silence & Secrets’ and put his signature sound into it, making it a true journey track; the remix has already been received radio support from Sam Divine, Shane 54, and Themba.

In a recent Facebook post, Black Coffee extended his gratitude to those for his GRAMMY triumph last week:

“I remain in awe of God’s grace and mercy; because I did not prepare a speech for the ceremony, with this post I would like to extend my gratitude. I thank God for the gift of music, for blessing me with a beautiful healthy family, a wonderful group of friends and fans from all corners of the world. Thank you to all the artists that contributed and poured their all to Subconsciously – and everyone else who worked on production and songwriting to create this body of work. This award is dedicated to my kids who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this Music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me Esona, to have dedicated my first album to you not knowing what it would yield and now witnessing you by my side proudly holding my first Grammy award was a moment too great and precious for words. Sharing the moment with you has been an incredible experience. I also dedicate the award to every African child who has a dream of excelling in anything they envision, I want to affirm that it is all possible.”

You can stream the Black Coffee remix of ‘Silence & Secrets’ by WhoMadeWho down below, please be sure to let us know your thoughts

Image Credit: Black Coffee (press)