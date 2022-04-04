Black Coffee wins ‘Best Dance/Electronic Music Album’ at the GRAMMYs

By Jackson Naffa 24

Black Coffee has taken out the ‘Best Dance/Electronic Music Album’ at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, with his album ‘Subconsciously’.

In what was his first ever GRAMMY nomination and win, Black Coffee (born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo), beat out Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City to take out the award. He also became the first South African to be nominated and win in this category.

In a recent interview will Billboard following his nomination announcement, Black Coffee spoke about what ‘Subconsciously’ meant to him:

“While I was working on this album, it was so important for me to make it accessible to as many people as possible…the album challenges many sounds and styles, all while staying true to my roots. I wanted to make an album that could be listened to not only in the car or in the club, but while you’re cleaning your house, going through a hard time and everything in between. It breaks boundaries, and I think that’s where the appeal ultimately lies.”

‘Subconsciously’ was absolutely stacked with collaborators such as David Guetta, Diplo, Elderbrook, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Claudio and Usher. In his short, but sweet GRAMMY Award acceptance speech, Black Coffee thanked them for “believing in working with a smaller artist like myself and trusting me and trusting my ear.” He was also joined on stage by his eldest son Esona; he also made mention of his five other children back at home.

His post-win interview was rather emotional; he spoke about his intent to compete against artists from across the world, his love for the African community and he also spoke about whether or not he had anything prepared if he were to take out the award. You can watch the full interview from Black Coffee down below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEdIJSg1_Bc

Image Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus