BREAKING: Tomorrowland announces 4th weekend for 2022 event, tickets on sale now

By Samantha Reis 53

Things are about to get even hotter in the sacred grounds of Boom following the confirmation of a 4th weekend for Tomorrowland. In line with the remaining three weekends of revelry, the additional dates are August 5, 6 and 7, with tickets available for sale now at tomorrowland.com.

In February, Tomorrowland announced the confirmation of the third weekend, a piece of long-awaited news. After a wait for permits from the authorities and also the agreement of local communities, the green card was given for the third weekend. Now, and in a totally unprecedented way, one of the biggest festivals in the world will expand into four exciting weekends. As the 2020 ticket holder transfers had already been rearranged for the first three additional weekends, ticket sales for this fourth weekend are exclusive to new buyers.

The inclusion of this extra weekend was justified for two important reasons. Firstly, as is understandable, the two-year hiatus made it necessary to try and increase the revenue of this mega festival. It was under this guise that the communities agreed to allow another week of festivities and festivalgoers to inhabit their villages. Another big reason to create an extra weekend in August is that the third weekend of Tomorrowland runs parallel to the summer edition of Awakenings, taking place not far away in the Netherlands. Many Tomorrowland fans have expressed deep displeasure at the fact that the festivals overlap and have called for new dates later in the calendar. The fact that the two festivals are taking place at the same time has also made it impossible for Tomorrowland to host some techno artists on the third weekend but will now have them on their stages on the fourth weekend.

As this is a last-minute change, no confirmation of the lineup for the additional dates has been released yet, with rumours confirming the presence of the legendary Carl Cox.

The tradition of quick sellouts should repeat itself, so we advise you to hurry up and get your tickets. Or don’t, as this is just an April Fools prank.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)