Circoloco unveils lineup for biggest Ibiza season yet at DC10

By Jack Spilsbury 4

Circoloco is one of the most legendary parties on the globe, and recently the party’s co-founder Antonio Carbonaro took to social media to share with his followers and the world the lineup for their 2022 Ibiza season, that is taking place at the iconic venue DC10.

It should be noted that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the island of Ibiza hasn’t seen a full summer season since 2019; because of this José Luis Benítez, the Ibiza Leisure Association manager previously announced the welcomed news that clubs and party venues would be opening at the start of April, two weeks earlier than what is usually scheduled to make for a bigger season. This marks a historic and recording breaking 24 Circoloco parties at DC10, taking place every Monday from May 2nd till October 10th. With the opening party featuring legendary artists the likes of Peggy Gou, Seth Troxler, Ellen Allien and more, the lineup only continues the momentum from there with copious amounts of huge names making an appearance throughout the summer such as Amelie Lens, Ben UFO, The Blessed Madonna, and Shanti Celeste among many others.

Circoloco nights take place from 6pm into the early hours of the morning every Monday, and are the place to be this summer for every visitor to Ibiza. Check out the full lineup poster via Instagram below and find more information and tickets which are on sale now for the price of €54 via Dice here.

Image Credit: CircoLoco (via Facebook)