Coachella 2022: Best moments of weekend one in the desert

By Creighton Branch 6

It’s no question that what makes Coachella special is the countless memories it creates between the attendees and the artists. As weekend two begins tomorrow, here are some of the top unforgettable moments from the first weekend of Coachella 2022.

To be a part of one of these during a lifetime would be an achievement, but to be in the crowd for multiple over the course of three days is unfathomable. From Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad to Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Harry Styles and countless others, there was a multitude of surprises and unique moments that could only happen in the desert. Here are some of those highlights of the first three days of Coachella 2022.

Justin Bieber joins Daniel Caesar during his set to perform their hit song “Peaches.”

Karol G brings out Tiësto during her main stage performance.

Danny Elfman sends shockwaves through the Coachella grounds with a unique performance.

After years of anticipation, Madeon finally makes his grand return to the desert with his captivating “Good Faith Forever” production.

Megan Thee Stallion rocks the night all while previewing new music.

Isaiah Rashad addresses his sexuality and outing in a video montage during the intro of his set.

Arcade Fire gets added to the Coachella lineup last minute for a surprise performance.

Post Malone surprises a packed Sahara Tent as 21 Savage brings him on stage during the performance of “Rockstar.”

Shania Twain shares an unforgettable duet with Harry Styles during his headling show on Friday.

Anitta starts off Coachella 2022 with a bang as she brings out Snoop Dogg to begin her set and performs “Onda Diferente.”

2NE1 reunite on stage for the first time in seven years during the 88rising set.

Lil Baby ends his show with powerful Black Lives Matter statement.

Doja Cat captivates the masses as she proves why she is deserving of a headlining slot.

Swedish House Mafia return to the stage while joining forces with The Weeknd for a once-in-a-lifetime set.

Billie Eilish becomes the youngest headliner in Coachella history. Brings out Damon Albarn of The Gorillaz and Khalid.

We can not wait to see what weekend two has in store, but one thing is for sure, Coachella 2022 will be one for the history books.

Don’t miss out on the exclusive Coachella 2022 live stream, “Coachella Curated,” on YouTube.

Image Credit: Jenn Five