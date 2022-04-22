Search

 

 

Coachella 2022
Events, Featured, Industry, News

Coachella 2022: Best moments of weekend one in the desert

It’s no question that what makes Coachella special is the countless memories it creates between the attendees and the artists. As weekend two begins tomorrow, here are some of the top unforgettable moments from the first weekend of Coachella 2022.

To be a part of one of these during a lifetime would be an achievement, but to be in the crowd for multiple over the course of three days is unfathomable. From Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad to Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Harry Styles and countless others, there was a multitude of surprises and unique moments that could only happen in the desert. Here are some of those highlights of the first three days of Coachella 2022.

 

Justin Bieber joins Daniel Caesar during his set to perform their hit song “Peaches.”

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Coachella

 

Karol G brings out Tiësto during her main stage performance.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Coachella press

 

Danny Elfman sends shockwaves through the Coachella grounds with a unique performance.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

 

After years of anticipation, Madeon finally makes his grand return to the desert with his captivating “Good Faith Forever” production.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Madeon

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images for Coachella

 

Megan Thee Stallion rocks the night all while previewing new music.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Getty Images For Coachella

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

 

Isaiah Rashad addresses his sexuality and outing in a video montage during the intro of his set.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Isaiah Rashad/ Youtube

 

Arcade Fire gets added to the Coachella lineup last minute for a surprise performance.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

 

Post Malone surprises a packed Sahara Tent as 21 Savage brings him on stage during the performance of “Rockstar.”

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella.

 

Shania Twain shares an unforgettable duet with Harry Styles during his headling show on Friday.

Coachella 2022

Image credit: HSST/ MEGA

 

Anitta starts off Coachella 2022 with a bang as she brings out Snoop Dogg to begin her set and performs “Onda Diferente.”

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Jenn FIve

 

2NE1 reunite on stage for the first time in seven years during the 88rising set.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

 

Lil Baby ends his show with powerful Black Lives Matter statement.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Coachella/ Twitter

 

Doja Cat captivates the masses as she proves why she is deserving of a headlining slot.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

 

Swedish House Mafia return to the stage while joining forces with The Weeknd for a once-in-a-lifetime set.

Image Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

 

Billie Eilish becomes the youngest headliner in Coachella history. Brings out Damon Albarn of The Gorillaz and Khalid.

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Coachella 2022

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

 

We can not wait to see what weekend two has in store, but one thing is for sure, Coachella 2022 will be one for the history books.

Don’t miss out on the exclusive Coachella 2022 live stream, “Coachella Curated,” on YouTube.

Image Credit: Jenn Five

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]